Alexander Onyeador, left, Jasvadte Mitchell, middle, and Keyon Flynn, right, have been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Anthony Strather.

A third person has been arrested and accused of murder in the death of a Bowie High School student who was shot and killed when he tried to protect a friend and stop a fight.

Anthony Strather Jr.

Photo credit: NBC 5 News

Arlington police said Monday that the department's fugitive unit took 18-year-old Jasvadte Mitchell into custody at a local motel in connection with the death of 17-year-old Anthony Strather, Jr.

Strather was shot and killed during a fight between his friend and a group of men who confronted them in front of a home on Oct. 17.

Mitchell is the third person arrested in connection with Strather's death. Alexander Onyeador and Keyon Flynn, both 18, were arrested Oct. 23 and charged with murder in the fatal shooting. Both men each face additional charges.

Mitchell is currently being held in the Arlington City Jail on $300,000 bond -- $200,000 for the murder charge and $100,000 on a charge out of Grand Prairie.

2 Accused of Killing Arlington Teen Who Tried to Stop Fight

Two men have been arrested, accused of being part of a gang and fatally shooting a Bowie High School student last week when he tried to protect a friend and stop a fight. (Published Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019)

Onyeador and Flynn are currently charged with murder and are being held in the Tarrant County Jail on $200,000 bond each. Onyeador is also being held on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity with an additional $15,000 bond and a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Flynn, meanwhile, is also facing an aggravated robbery charge. A bond amount has not been listed for the robbery charge.

It's not clear if any of the accused of obtained attorneys.

Strather, a starting defensive end for the Arlington Bowie High School football team, was memorialized Saturday in Arlington. A vigil was held last week.