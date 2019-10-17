Teen Killed, 2 Others Injured in SE Arlington Shooting

A teenager is dead and two other people are injured after a fight escalated into gunfire in a southeast Arlington neighborhood Thursday afternoon. (Published 7 minutes ago)

Lt. Christopher Cook with the Arlington Police Department said Thursday afternoon that at about 4 p.m. a group of teens pulled into a driveway at a home on the 2000 block of Cliffside Drive, near Bowie High School, and that another vehicle with more teens inside pulled up behind them.

Cook said police believe a fight broke out between the groups and that at least one person pulled out a gun and started shooting, hitting three people.

One of the teens hit was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died. The second teen was shot in the leg and his injury is not considered life threatening. The third victim, an uninvolved man who was sitting inside his home working on his computer, suffered a minor injury that is not expected to be life threatening.

Arlington police have not confirmed the ages or identities of the youths involved in the fight, but they are believed to be under 18 and possibly high school students. It's not clear if they were students at nearby Bowie High School or a different high school.

Police said that when the shooting began many of the students at the nearby high school ran toward the chaotic scene and that when officers arrived many of the people involved, suspects and witnesses, were able to slip away.

Cook said investigators will work hastily to try to figure out what happened and make an arrest in the case. Detectives are currently looking for residential surveillance video that may yield clues and hope to speak with the surviving teen about who was involved in the fight and shooting.

Cook said it is not clear how many people may have been armed, but that shell casings found at the scene would tell police if more than one person had a gun.

At this time no suspects have been named and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story, check back for more information.