Texas Man Returns Home After Being Arrested Overseas

By Meredith Yeomans

Published at 10:07 PM CST on Dec 26, 2017 | Updated at 10:34 PM CST on Dec 26, 2017

    A Texas man is back home after being arrested at an airport in Abu Dhabi four weeks ago.

    Joseph Lee was taken into custody the week of Thanksgiving while returning home from a vacation with his son Jonathan.

    Jonathan and his sister Elaine, who live in Plano, made an emotional plea for their father’s safe return.

    They said they didn’t hear from their father for weeks.

    Jonathan says he returned home December 14. He is charged with non-compliance with police orders and fined 10,000 dirhams, or $2,723.

