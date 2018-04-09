Fort Worth police sources confirm homicide detectives are investigating the deaths of a mother and daughter Friday afternoon.

A Texas man identified by police as a suspect in the slayings of a woman and her young daughter in Fort Worth has been captured in Tennessee.

Paige Terrell Lawyer was being held Monday at the Rutherford County jail in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, southeast of Nashville.

Jail records show Lawyer, 37, was being held for police in Fort Worth who are investigating the deaths Friday of 30-year-old Otishae Womack and her elementary-school-age daughter.

Fort Worth police spokesman Tracy Carter declined to release the manner of death.

Womack also had twin 4-year-olds who weren't home at the time.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports Lawyer and Womack had dated and he was previously charged with assaulting her.

Jail records don't indicate whether Lawyer has an attorney.

It wasn't immediately clear when he might be extradited to Texas.