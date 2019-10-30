Zoe Knight has fought an illness with Princess Aurora at her side. (Published Oct. 30, 2019)

Some parents in Ellis County are celebrating something good. Their little girl, Zoe, just turned five, and we were invited to her birthday party.

You'd think Zoe Knight was the guest of honor, and she was. But, a close second was Knight's very own fairy princess.

"She loves her, can't stop talking about her. Princess Aurora this; Princess Aurora that," said Shaun Knight, Zoe's proud dad.

Zoe was daddy's princess from the day she was born.

An unknown muscular disease brought challenges that required immediate and constant bravery. Shaun Knight says he will never forget what he heard in those early days: "I was told we were going to lose her, and here we are five years later, still fighting," he said.

Shelby Knight says the muscular myopathy comes from a rare gene her daughter carries and impacts her speech, eating and walking. Yet watching Zoe run around the gym at her birthday party, you’d never know you were looking at little girl living with an illness.

"She's in a lot of therapies that get her where she needs to be," Shelby Knight said.

And, she's gotten there with Princess Aurora at her side.

They met two years ago. From day one, Zoe has believed the teenage girl dressed in a princess costume is the real deal.

"She really sees me as Princess Aurora. So, every time I write her a letter, or I send her a gift before surgery, I write it like, ‘To Zoe, From Princess Aurora,’” explained Rylea Fields, aka Princess Aurora.

"It's almost like a super power that comes into play, that Princess Aurora is her best friend, her teammate and they kind of fight through things together," Shelby Knight said.

One of those bonding moments happened a few weeks ago. Zoe was going in for another surgery. At the same time, Fields was having surgery on her ankle. So, she wrote to Zoe in her Princess Aurora voice, telling her even a princess needs help from doctors at times.

"The fact that she's only 15 is mind-blowing; that a 15-year-old, for her to have a heart of gold, to take on a 5-year-old little girl, to send her gifts, and she's so faithful to it," Shelby Knight said of Fields.

Shelby says it's okay to share that Princess Aurora is really Rylea Fields, a 15-year-old sophomore from Mansfield.

"You don't realize how may hearts you can touch by doing a small thing such as dressing up as Princess Aurora. Making her happy makes me extremely happy myself, just to see her face light up when I walk in the room," the teenager said.

"She doesn't realize how much she's touched my heart and how she's empowered me."

Spoken like a true princess.