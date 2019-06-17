Residents and people who work in downtown Dallas were witnesses when a man opened fire outside the federal courthouse Monday. (Published 39 minutes ago)

When shots rang out at the Earle Cabell Federal Building Monday morning, some people who live at the SoCo Urban Lofts witnessed it from their windows.

"I saw the gunman standing at the front door of the courthouse, just blowing the front door out," said Allan Wyatt, whose loft faces the courthouse. "I mean, there were probably at least 50 shots between the people coming out of the courthouse shooting at him, and him shooting into the courthouse."

"I heard the gunshots -- probably about 15, 20 rounds -- and then I see him firing inside the entrance right there," said Tim Brown, who picked up his cell phone and started to record video from his eighth-floor window.

His video showed then gunman firing.

'I Could Smell the Gunpowder at My Place'

Kelly Carter, a resident of the SoCo Lofts said he heard the gunfire, saw part of the chase from his apartment and could even smell the gunpowder. (Published Monday, June 17, 2019)

"I heard him yell, 'Ah!' and he cussed. He ran into the parking lot," Brown said. He said he saw the gunman fall to the ground.

Shortly after that, residents in the 204-unit loft building got the order to evacuate.

"Usually you hear this is a test fire drill, go down the stairs, get out of the building," resident Kim James said. "They were telling us no, ATF wants you to evacuate."

Residents and their pets took up residence on the sidewalk for more than three hours, comparing stories and waiting to be given the sign they could return home.

Brown said he was already thinking of moving from downtown to White Rock Lake to give his dog, Penny, a yard.

"Maybe another year. I'm out of here. Probably be soon," Brown said as he commended law enforcement. "Thank you guys for showing up and keeping us safe."

