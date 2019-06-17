Active Shooter Reported in Downtown Dallas, Suspect in Custody - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WEATHER ALERT
dallas-courthouse-shooting-graphic
Shooting in Dallas
Active shooter reported; suspect in cust...
logo_dfw_2x

Active Shooter Reported in Downtown Dallas, Suspect in Custody

Published 51 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Live Video from NBCDFW.com

    Live NBC 5 breaking news coverage will appear in the player above.

    An active shooter was reported in downtown Dallas Monday morning. The incident happened about 8:50 a.m. at 1100 Commerce Street; a suspect is in custody.

    Our media partners The Dallas Morning News report a man was taken down by police after he fired shots at the Earle Cabell Federal Building. Dallas police are asking people to avoid the area near the building and Jackson Street.

    El Centro College is on lockdown and students are being told to go to the nearest room.

    Police were searching for a device near the federal courthouse. Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are at the scene.

    Dallas Morning News photographer Tom Fox was at the scene said the man came up to the door of the federal building and shot it. He saw him using a rifle and wearing body armor.

    Multiple witnesses told NBC 5 they heard between 15 to 20 shots fired.

    Live - Texas Sky Ranger

    Check back for updates. As this breaking news story develops, elements may change.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices