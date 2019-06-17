Live NBC 5 breaking news coverage will appear in the player above.

An active shooter was reported in downtown Dallas Monday morning. The incident happened about 8:50 a.m. at 1100 Commerce Street; a suspect is in custody.

Our media partners The Dallas Morning News report a man was taken down by police after he fired shots at the Earle Cabell Federal Building. Dallas police are asking people to avoid the area near the building and Jackson Street.

El Centro College is on lockdown and students are being told to go to the nearest room.

Police were searching for a device near the federal courthouse. Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are at the scene.

Dallas Morning News photographer Tom Fox was at the scene said the man came up to the door of the federal building and shot it. He saw him using a rifle and wearing body armor.

Multiple witnesses told NBC 5 they heard between 15 to 20 shots fired.

