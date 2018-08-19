16-Month-Old Boy Stabbed or Beaten to Death by Man Thought to Be Father: Police - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

16-Month-Old Boy Stabbed or Beaten to Death by Man Thought to Be Father: Police

Police say a witness shot the man who was carrying out the attack

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Make your Summer Getaway a Win

    A 16-month-old boy is dead after a man, police say they believe is the child's father, reportedly beat or stabbed the child Sunday afternoon outside an apartment building, according to Lewisville police.

    Witnesses told police they saw a man "beating and stabbing a small child" at the Oak Forrest Apartments in the 1500 block of South State Highway 121 Business around 12:40 p.m., according to Captain Jesse Hunter of the Lewisville Police Department.

    Police said someone shot the man in the leg in an attempt to stop the attack.

    The boy and the man who allegedly carried out the attack were both taken to local hospitals, where the boy was pronounced dead, police said.

    Video Shows Officer Rescue Woman From Fiery Ala. Home

    [NATL-MI] Video: Dramatic Rescue From Fiery Alabama Home

    The Oneonta Police Department in Alabama this week released body camera footage of a rescue from a burning building on July 3. Two officers saved two people from the structure fire, according to police.

    (Published Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018)

    Police said they arrested the man believed to be the boy's father, while the person who fired the shot will not face criminal charges.

    Police said they had not responded to prior calls at, nor had Child Protective Services ever been called to, the apartment where the attack occurred.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices