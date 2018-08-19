A 16-month-old boy is dead after a man, police say they believe is the child's father, reportedly beat or stabbed the child Sunday afternoon outside an apartment building, according to Lewisville police.

Witnesses told police they saw a man "beating and stabbing a small child" at the Oak Forrest Apartments in the 1500 block of South State Highway 121 Business around 12:40 p.m., according to Captain Jesse Hunter of the Lewisville Police Department.

Police said someone shot the man in the leg in an attempt to stop the attack.

The boy and the man who allegedly carried out the attack were both taken to local hospitals, where the boy was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said they arrested the man believed to be the boy's father, while the person who fired the shot will not face criminal charges.

Police said they had not responded to prior calls at, nor had Child Protective Services ever been called to, the apartment where the attack occurred.