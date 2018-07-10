An evacuation was ordered Tuesday morning at the U.S. Army Reserve Command 90th Regional Support Command center in Seagoville on a report of an active shooter. (Published 2 hours ago)

A bullet fragment was found inside a building at a Dallas-area U.S. Army Reserve Command center Tuesday after a report of an active shooter.

No injuries were reported and it is not known who fired the shot or why.

The gunfire took place at the U.S. Army Reserve Command 90th Regional Support Command center in Seagoville, southeast of Dallas, late Tuesday morning.

USARC buildings were evacuated and the area was secured while a search was conducted.

Seagoville police said they investigated the threat with the assistance of the Dallas County Sheriff's Department and the Dallas Police Department.