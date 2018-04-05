There is a risk of severe storms Friday evening across parts of North Texas. The risk area goes up to an Enhanced Risk in East Texas, or level three on a scale of one to five. Surrounding that is a Slight Risk, which is level two and includes the DFW area. The lowest risk is a Marginal Risk, mainly west of DFW.

Thunderstorms will likely develop along a cold front that will sweep across North Texas Friday evening. The greatest concentration of storms will be in East and Northeast Texas, with more spotty development farther west. The strongest storms will be capable of producing large hail, perhaps larger than golf balls, as well as strong winds of 60 mph or higher.

For DFW, the storm window will be from roughly 5 pm to 10 pm. Once the front moves south of any location, the threat of severe weather will end in that location. If you have outdoor plans Friday evening, make sure you stay up to date on the latest forecast.

Following the front will be much colder air and gusty north winds. High temperatures on Saturday will remain in the 50s, but with the wind, it will feel like the 40s for much of the day.

