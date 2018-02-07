Richardson Police spokesman Sgt. Kevin Perlich confirms that a police officer shot in the line of duty has died from his injuries. (Published 2 hours ago)

Richardson police confirm that a police officer and a civilian have died after a shooting Wednesday at an apartment complex.

The shooting was reported at about 7 p.m. at the Breckinridge Point Apartment Homes on the 4200 block of East Renner Road as an officer was checking a report of a disturbance.

Police soon located the alleged gunman at the apartment complex, and he barricaded himself in an apartment unit, still firing a weapon, apparently at random.

Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots coming from inside the complex, while officers kept residents inside their units for their safety.

Richardson Police spokesman Sgt. Kevin Perlich said the fallen officer was rushed to Medical City Plano, where he was pronounced dead. The officer's identity has not been released.

The civilian who also died in the shooting has not been identified.

The alleged gunman was taken into police custody just before midnight after an hourslong standoff with SWAT officers.

As officers rushed the man to an awaiting ambulance, he could be heard yelling, "I'm sorry." His condition was not immediately known.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released the following statement about the shooting on Twitter:

"The hearts and soul of Texas mourn with you. Your loss is a loss to all law enforcement and everyone in our great state. Texas will honor the lost officer with the dignity he deserves. May God rest his soul. And may his legacy live on in others' service. #txlege #BackTheBlue"

