A 26-year-old man faces a charge of capital murder of a peace officer hours after a deadly shooting incident left a civilian and a Richardson police officer dead Wednesday night, authorities say.

Brandon McCall is charged with capital murder of a peace officer following the shooting and standoff at the Breckinridge Point Apartment Homes.

Police say the apartment resident, Rene Gamez, knew the suspect and was also killed in the shooting.



The shooting suspect surrendered to police after the shooting and could be heard yelling, "I'm sorry" as he was carried to an ambulance.



Investigators said more information would be released sometime Thursday.