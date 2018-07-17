A popular West Dallas location of 13 restaurants and food-based businesses is searching for more concepts to join the group.

Trinity Groves partners and managers are looking for people who have ideas for the next “big thing” to hit Dallas.

Trinity Groves partners with chefs, aspiring entrepreneurs and hopeful restaurateurs and invest in their concept. The business model functions like a business incubator for restaurants and retail shops.

“Trinity Groves takes care of the back end of the restaurant business – items like payroll, paying bills, insurance and credit with vendors – while the owner focuses on the food and customer service that is at the heart of the business,” Trinity Groves representatives explained in a recent release.

“This concept is a good concept so good things happen from it,” Trinity Groves owner Philip Romano said. “We create a better tax base for the city. We create jobs and opportunities for people, young people, and we give the general public a place to go.”

Trinity Groves sits at the base of the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge in West Dallas and has been open for about five years.



“We try to create jobs and careers and opportunities for young people and put them in business,” Romano said. “We give them a chance. We listen to their idea about what they want to do – their aspirations, their desires and their passions.”

Romano said there are already several success stories at Trinity Groves such as the owner of Cake Bar.

“She (was) baking cakes in her home. We had a little space. We gave her 950 square feet and she (now) does over $2 million a year,” Romano said.

Almost two years ago, Beto Rodarte joined the Trinity Groves family with his son Julian and started the popular Mexican restaurant Beto & Son.

“For this platform to be available for people who have a dream who have an idea and want to bring it to life, it’s amazing,” Rodarte said. “Really it’s no money down, just hard work and a good idea.”

Rodarte said the Trinity Grove model made all of his ownership successful possible.

“It’s very hard. Obviously the ratio of restaurants opening and closing is very high. Banks are not just opening the bank and saying ‘we’ll give you X amount of money to get a restaurant started,’” Rodarte said.

Now Beto & Son is looking to possibly grow.

“We are looking into maybe expanding into a second one,” Rodarte said. “That’s kind of the plan right now – stay here Dallas, local but expand into maybe one or two other restaurants.”

Those with ideas can apply here.



