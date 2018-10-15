Real Kids Casting Call in DFW

Picture perfect child models are out, real kids are in! DFW’s go-to source for parents, DFWChild is looking for some real kids for their next cover, Monday, October 15, 2018.

Picture perfect child models are out, real kids are in! DFW’s go-to source for parents, DFWChild is looking for some real kids for their next cover.

After 19 years of hosting its annual Model Search, the publication is changing the name to, “Real Kids Casting Call.”

DFWChild Real Kids Cover Model Search

Kids who come out will have their head-shot made by a professional photographer, walk the casting call stage and meet with representatives from DFWChild and the Kim Dawson Agency.

Kids ages 0–12 years are welcome.

$35 for pre-registration*

$45 for walk-ins*

Saturday, October 20

10 a.m. –3 p.m.

Hurst Conference Center

**Online registration for this event is already closed**

Saturday, November 3

10am–3pm

The Shops at Willow Bend

**Online registration closes October 28 at midnight**

Here’s the link to register online: https://dfwchild.com/events/model-search-2019-fort-worth/