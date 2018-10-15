Real Kids Casting Call in DFW - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Real Kids Casting Call in DFW

By Meredith Land

Published 38 minutes ago | Updated 29 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Real Kids Casting Call in DFW
    DFWChild
    Picture perfect child models are out, real kids are in! DFW’s go-to source for parents, DFWChild is looking for some real kids for their next cover, Monday, October 15, 2018.

    Picture perfect child models are out, real kids are in! DFW’s go-to source for parents, DFWChild is looking for some real kids for their next cover.

    After 19 years of hosting its annual Model Search, the publication is changing the name to, “Real Kids Casting Call.”

    DFWChild Real Kids Cover Model SearchDFWChild Real Kids Cover Model Search

    Kids who come out will have their head-shot made by a professional photographer, walk the casting call stage and meet with representatives from DFWChild and the Kim Dawson Agency.

    Kids ages 0–12 years are welcome.
    $35 for pre-registration*
    $45 for walk-ins*

    Saturday, October 20
    10 a.m. –3 p.m.
    Hurst Conference Center
    **Online registration for this event is already closed**

    Saturday, November 3
    10am–3pm
    The Shops at Willow Bend
    **Online registration closes October 28 at midnight**

    Here’s the link to register online: https://dfwchild.com/events/model-search-2019-fort-worth/

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices