The Richardson Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association says they've raised enough money to purchase two highway signs memorializing fallen police officer David Sherrard.

Sherrard, 37, was killed in the line of duty Feb. 7, 2018 when he was shot responding to a disturbance call.

Legislation filed in December 2018 by Texas Rep. Jeff Leach (R-Plano) was passed earlier this year allowing for a section of U.S. Highway 75 in Richardson to be named the Officer David Sherrard Memorial Highway.

The legislation included a stipulation that the state not pay for the signage -- so organizers turned to crowd funding to raise the $24,000 the Texas Department of Transportation said it would take to design, create and install the signs.

"The incredible response from individuals, organizations and community groups is truly appreciated," organizers said. "Contributors can take pride knowing they have helped honor Officer Sherrard and his sacrifice, thank you."

Organizers said they exceeded their goal in just 15 days, bolstered by support from citizens, HOAs, civic groups and other associations.

"The Officer David Sherrard Memorial Highway will be a lasting tribute to a hero and a symbol of the respect we have for the men and women of the Richardson Police Department that protect us from evil," organizers with the RCPAAA said.

Brandon McCall is facing two capital murder charges for the death of Sherrard and McCall's friend Rene Gamez. The Collin County D.A. expects McCall to face a jury in the death penalty case in February 2020.