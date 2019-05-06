Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs a bill designating part of U.S. 75 in Richardson to be named the Officer David Sherrard Memorial Highway. A department-issued photo of Sherrard is inset.

With a signature, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Monday designated a stretch of U.S. 75/North Central Expressway to be co-named the Officer David Sherrard Memorial Highway.

Sherrard, while working for the Richardson Police Department, was killed in the line of duty Feb. 7, 2018 while responding to a disturbance call at an apartment complex.

Texas Rep. Jeff Leach (R-Dist. 670) authored HB 540 which designated the section of U.S. Highway 75 in Richardson to be named after the slain officer and authorized the creation of signs and markers to be installed along the route.

After passing through the House and Senate, the bill was signed by Abbott Monday in the presence of Sherrard's family.

"Officer David Sherrard was a loving husband and father, and a dedicated public servant who ran towards danger to protect others," said Abbott. "Officer Sherrard died a hero, and while we can never fully repay him or his family, we can remember him for being the tremendous officer and the good and decent man that he was. I am honored to celebrate the memory of Officer Sherrard today, and we will ensure that We can celebrate his life and we can ensure that his name, his sacrifice, and his legacy will forever be remembered."

The bill takes effect Sept. 1.

Photo credit: Office of the Governor