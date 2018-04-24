Police officers across North Texas are currently searching for 29-year-old Armando Luis Juarez, who they are calling a "person of interest in the attempted capital murder of two police officers" after a shooting at a Home Depot in northeast Dallas Tuesday afternoon.

The photo police released is a mugshot from Juarez's arrest for unlawful use of a vehicle in January.

Police released photos of Juarez's white pickup truck that appeared to come from store surveillance video as well as a full length photo of Juarez walking.

Two Dallas police officers and a Home Depot loss prevention officer were shot at around 4:30 p.m. outside the Home Depot in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive in northeast Dallas.

During a news conference Tuesday evening, Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall would not comment on the conditions of those shot.

Fort Worth police told NBC DFW their helicopter is assisting Dallas police in the search for Juarez.

NBC 5's Jack Highberger spoke with Juarez's grandmother, Janie Longoria, Tuesday night. She said her family "backs the blue."







