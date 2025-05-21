Lewisville teen hospitalized after hit-and-run; police seek driver

John Chambers, 17, remains in the hospital after his family said a truck hit him Sunday evening and did not stop.

A Lewisville teenager is in the hospital with serious injuries after a truck hit him Sunday evening in a neighborhood alley. Police are looking for the driver, who did not stop.

“I wouldn’t wish this on anybody, so I couldn’t imagine how someone could leave," said Amanda Muckle, the mother of John Chambers.

She said her son typically goes for a walk or bike ride after dinner, which is what he was doing Sunday evening.

"It was muddy, so he put the bike up and then went out walking," described Muckle. “My husband said he saw sirens, and saw his location there [on the phone] and just took off running.”

Lewisville police said around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, May 18, officers responded to the 1200 block of College Parkway. According to police, witnesses heard a noise and saw a child on the ground in the alley, located between College Parkway and Grove Drive.

"The neighbors heard it, came out, comforted him until the ambulance showed up," said Muckle.

Those neighbors were Garrett Bussey and his wife, who were in their garage when they heard the impact.

"And my wife looks over and she sees him, you could see him right from out in front of the garage, and she yells oh my god," said Bussey.

Bussey said his wife tended to the victim while he tried to flag down the truck, which didn't stop.

"Just drove on out, left the kid in the rain," said Bussey. "Last thing you think of is one of your neighbors getting run over in the backyard, you know?"

“He was laying there bleeding from his head injuries, and it was starting to rain. Had it not been for the neighbor, there’s no telling how long he would have laid there until we would have found him," said Jenneve Zell, Chambers’ aunt.

"He said he remembers putting the bike up, going for the walk, and next thing he remembers is waking up to paramedics all around him," described Muckle.

The 17-year-old was taken to the hospital. Muckle said that while he remains in the intensive care unit, he is getting better.

"Two facial fractures and a fracture in the back of his head, and fractured his pelvis," said Muckle about her son's injuries. "The neurosurgeon said he had to have been hit pretty hard to injure the back of his head."

"It's very traumatic, it’s the most horrific experience I’ve ever been through, to see him on a ventilator, to see him have seizures," said Zell.

They said on Tuesday, Chambers walked for the first time since being admitted, with the help of a walker.

“We’ve got many months of rehab and physical therapy before he will be a hundred percent," said Zell.

"I'm angry and it breaks my heart that my son had to experience this," said Muckle, who described her son as funny, caring and a good kid.

She said they've received a lot of support from his school, where he's currently a junior and in a group called Circle of Friends, where he's buddies with special needs students.

Police are asking the community for surveillance video or any information to help find the driver.

"I would like for him to do the right thing and turn himself in," said Muckle.

"They saw, they saw, he’s 5'11", he's a pretty tall guy, you can't miss him," said Muckle about the driver hitting her son. “I couldn’t imagine how someone could leave somebody bleeding, I can't comprehend these actions."

“I want them to be held accountable for their actions, and I want them, hopefully, they would surrender themselves and add a little bit of closure," said Zell.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help offset the upcoming medical bills.