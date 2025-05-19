Several students were treated and 8 ended up in the hospital after attending an off-campus overnight graduation party for high school seniors, according to the Town of Prosper.

Prosper Police said they are investigating. Authorities haven't said what caused the 'medical emergency' but some parents believe it might have been THC gummies.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

'Graduation Celebration' is known as a longstanding tradition for seniors from all three high schools in Prosper Independent School District. According to their website, the event is funded and organized by parents. It's held at an off-campus location.

The overnight lock-in is described as a drug and alcohol free celebration for all seniors. It happened on Friday at 3R's Ranch located at 1695 North Coit Road. Students checked in at Prosper High School and were taken to the ranch.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"The lock in was supposed to go from 11 p.m. that Friday night to 5 a.m. that Saturday morning," said Jasmin Thomas who said her step-daughter attended.

She said a couple of hours into the event, their daughter called in a panic.

"She's like, 'Hey, can y'all come get me? I don't know where I am. I think somebody laced something that I had," explained Thomas.

The family lives less than five minutes from the event space and described what they saw.

"She's just standing there, she's throwing up, she's choking on her own throw up," explained Thomas. "We could see other ambulances there for other students that had the same thing happening."

In a statement, the Town of Prosper said around 2:15 a.m., on Saturday, May 17, Prosper ISD Police asked for assistance at the 1600 block of Coit Rd., at a private overnight graduation party.

"Paramedics from Prosper, Celina, and Frisco treated multiple individuals experiencing medical distress and transported 8 patients to local hospitals. The Prosper Police Department is conducting an ongoing investigation into the matter. Due to the ongoing nature of this investigation, we can offer no further information at this time," the statement continued.

Prosper ISD said it did not host the event, nor did it take place on district property. On behalf of the Graduation Celebration, the district said it sent out a message:

"We wanted to relay information about the incident at Graduation Celebration. While we cannot provide specific details, several young adults experienced medical emergencies and required transport from the event. The Town of Prosper responded quickly, and Graduation Celebration ended early. All affected young adults are receiving appropriate medical care."

"They're saying it's a medical emergency, what is it? This is what happened, we don't know what our kids took and nobody is giving us answers," questioned Thomas. "We're hearing from other people that you know, they took like an edible gummy. I'm guessing that's what it was, and we're just trying to figure out what was it."

Thomas said their 18-year-old daughter, whose name they asked not to publish, was released from a hospital in Frisco on Saturday, but on Sunday, was readmitted to a hospital in McKinney.

"She couldn't really give herself a bath this morning. So, we bathed her. We laid her down in the bed," said Thomas on Sunday.

After checking on their daughter, Thomas said, "When we realized she wasn't breathing, it was time to call 911. The paramedics came to the house, even with, they noticed that she was out of it. Her eyes were rolling in the back of her head. She wasn't really, you know, responding."

As of Monday, Thomas said their daughter is still in the hospital undergoing tests and treatments.

"I don't wish this on any other parent," expressed Thomas.

She hopes other parents use this moment to talk to their kids, even if they are seniors, about drugs, alcohol and tough situations.

"Just leave it alone, don't do it, it's not worth it," said Thomas.