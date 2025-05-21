Prosper partners with Flock, launches drone program for police and fire response

Policing in Prosper is reaching new heights, thanks to advances in drone technology.

A first-of-its-kind partnership in the state is designed to be the first line of defense for both police and firefighters dispatched to emergencies.

Town of Prosper leaders held a public event Tuesday afternoon to unveil the Flock Aerodome Dome as a First Responder System.

“We’re gathered here to mark a significant milestone in Prosper’s journey through progress, prosperity, and public safety,” said Mayor David Bristol.

The drone system can fly up to 400 feet in the air and is equipped with DFR 2.0 technology and advanced systems such as Detect and Avoid radar, integration with Flock911 and Flock license plate readers, according to the town’s press release.

When every second counts, authorities believe having a faster and closer view of what first responders will encounter, well before they arrive, could save lives.

“This will revolutionize response times,” explained Chief of Police Doug Kowalski about the fast response of their drones. “Ninety seconds in the air on the scene with video coming back to officers in the field, dispatchers, or the firefighters out on the scene.”

Not only will the department save time and money by relying more on drones than helicopters, but Prosper PD is essentially adding another “officer” to every shift.

“This will be a faster response to your calls for service. If you’re on with 911 and it’s a very hot call they will keep you on the line,” said Kowalski. “We can communicate information to you because it’ll be there within 90 seconds and tell you what to do, what’s happening, what’s occurring. Additionally, it provides officer safety because they’ll know what’s going on. Like I said earlier, the most dangerous time for an officer or firefighter is when they first arrive on scene and they’re dismounting because they don’t know exactly what’s going on yet.”

The partnership between the town and Flock911 is more advanced and integrated than similar programs recently launched by other police departments, Flock and town leaders told NBC 5 on Tuesday.

Prosper not only secured a special FAA waiver several months ago allowing for the remote deployment of radar-equipped drones to certain 911 calls, but it also merged deployments with 911 dispatch and the town’s existing Flock license plate reader cameras.

Since the program went live on May 8, the town says it has deployed the drone to a felony traffic stop and helped recover several stolen cars.

Police were able to arrest a man with outstanding warrants for family violence, according to police.

The town will add a second drone and intends to divide the community in half to ensure both areas are covered.

According to the town, the addition was made possible through grant funding by the Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority (MVCPA) Auto Theft Reduction Grant.

The town confirmed it is hoping to secure additional grant funding, which, if approved, will allow Prosper to partner with the city of Frisco.

A longstanding agreement also allows for municipalities to help each other with resources in times of need.

During the press conference, a representative from Flock said the technology and this kind of partnership represent the future of policing.

The drone program will also play a vital role for the Prosper Fire Department, according to Fire Chief Stuart Blasingame.

“The drone’s rapid response time is crucial, especially in fire emergencies where conditions can change rapidly and every moment is precious,” said Blasingame during the press conference. “We can look and be able to determine what is going on, whether it’s a true working fire with the thermal imaging cameras. We can see, in addition to where the hot spots are, where the fire is in the home, and just having that information in advance is crucial.”

With the ability to fly up to 400 feet in the air, officials say these flying robots won’t record video until they arrive on the scene.

According to the Town of Prosper:

All Prosper police drone operators are certified by the Federal Aviation Administration under the Part 107 licensing program and receive specialized training in department policies and drone operation protocols. Drone as First Responder (DFR) technology is utilized by the Prosper Police Department to provide rapid, effective responses to emergency calls for service. This program enhances the department’s ability to protect and serve the community more efficiently. In a continued commitment to transparency, all drone flights launched through the DFR program are automatically tracked and logged using specialized software. These flight records are publicly accessible and can be reviewed at any time through the Prosper Police Department’s Flight Dashboard.

For more information, visit the Prosper Police Department Technology Transparency webpage at prospertx.gov/crimetech.

These “aerial Robo Cops” are simply intended to be another set of eyes arriving first, gathering vital information to keep public servants on the ground safe.

For Kowalski, whose career includes many years in the Dallas Police Department, where he still remembers losing two fellow officers in the line of duty, this addition means other officers will be better protected.

“It means the world to me,” said Kowalski. “Everybody wants to know what keeps the chief awake at night. It’s that I have people out there in the middle of the night 24/7, 365 putting themselves in harm’s way, throwing themselves in the breach for everyone else’s safety.”