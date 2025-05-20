Long-lost bust of legendary Doors frontman Jim Morrison found by chance

A long-lost memorial bust of The Doors’ legendary frontman Jim Morrison has been recovered 37 years after it was stolen, French police said.

Crafted in 1981 by Croatian artist Mladen Mikulin to commemorate the tenth anniversary of Morrison’s death, the bust was defaced with graffiti and messages by fans at gravesite in Paris’ Père Lachaise Cemetery, which is also the final resting place of French singer Edith Piaf and the Irish author, poet and playwright, Oscar Wilde.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The bust at Jim Morrison's gravesite in Paris, 1985. (Laurent Maous / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Seven years later someone took it from the cemetery, which has become a pilgrimage for fans of Morrison, who was known for his dark lyrics, wavy locks, leather pants and theatrical stage presence.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The singer propelled The Doors to several major hits between 1965 and 1967, including “Light My Fire,” “Hello I Love You,” “Touch Me” and “Riders on the Storm.”

Almost four decades on and the sculpture was found during an unrelated search, France's Financial and Anti-Corruption Brigade said in a statement on Instagram Friday.

A representative for Morrison’s estate told Rolling Stone that it were “happy to hear the news” of the statue’s recovery. “Obviously it’s a piece of history, and one Jim’s family wanted there on his grave, so it’s gratifying to see that it’s been recovered.”

Born in 1943 in Melbourne, Florida, Morrison said he witnessed the aftermath of a terrible car accident on a Native American reservation as a child, an event that loomed large in his later lyrics and poetry.

The Doors performing in Frankfurt in 1968. (Bettmann Archive / Getty Images)

He founded The Doors with keyboardist Ray Manzarek in 1965, and guitarist Robby Krieger and drummer John Densmore joined soon after.

The band released their eponymous debut album “The Doors” and “Strange Days” in 1967 and “The Soft Parade” the following year. They followed this up with “Morrison Hotel” in 1970.

But the band would burn out quickly as Morrison sank into alcoholism. He was twice arrested for his on-stage antics, including a Miami concert that saw him convicted of indecent exposure and profanity. He received a posthumous pardon in 2010.

Morrison made his final album with The Doors, “L.A. Woman,” in 1971, and moved to Paris soon afterwards.

There, on July 3, 1971, he was found dead in a bathtub. No autopsy was performed and accounts of what caused his death are disputed.

This article originally appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News: