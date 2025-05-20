A Grand Prairie resident is the latest winner of the $1 million prize for the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game, X.

The claimant, who wished to remain anonymous, purchased the ticket at a Chevron gas station at 1655 E. Broad Street in Mansfield.

The winner will now fall under the highest federal tax bracket of 37%, paying $370,000 in taxes and taking home $630,000. Texas does not have a state tax on lottery winnings.

This is the second of four $1 million prizes claimed for the game X, which offers more than $225 million in total prizes.

The highest scratch-off prize currently offered through the Texas Lottery is $20 million in the $20 million Supreme game, of which three of the four top prizes have been claimed.

Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.49, and prizes start at $75.

If you or someone you know has a gambling addiction, please call the National Council on Problem Gambling at 1-800-522-4700 to speak to a counselor. Help is also available via an online peer support forum at www.gamtalk.org, and additional resources can be found at NCPG website.