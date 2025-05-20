Two children are hospitalized after being hit by a car in Plano on Tuesday afternoon, police say.

Plano police confirmed to NBC 5 that at about 4:15 p.m., officers were called to a crash near the intersection of Accent Drive and W. Plano Parkway, where two pedestrians had been hit.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The children were taken to a hospital. Further details about the ages of the children or their injuries have not been confirmed, but police did say the injuries were serious.

From Texas Sky Ranger, several police vehicles were seen in the intersection and a small SUV was stopped nearby. The intersection is closed to traffic while the crash is investigated.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Police said the driver remained at the scene of the crash.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.