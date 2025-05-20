Fort Worth Fire teams up with Red Cross to teach CPR During National EMS Week

The Fort Worth Fire Department is partnering with the American Red Cross to host a free Hands-Only CPR training session in an effort to teach more people how to save lives.

The free classes will take place on Wednesday, May 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sundance Square Plaza at 420 Main Street in Fort Worth.

The training is open to the public, and no registration is required. Attendees can stop by at any time during the three-hour window to learn this essential skill.

The event aligns with National EMS Week, a time dedicated to recognizing the vital contributions of emergency medical technicians and paramedics across the country.

The training aims to empower the public with the knowledge and confidence to act quickly in a cardiac emergency. Hands-Only CPR is a simplified version of traditional CPR that eliminates rescue breaths, focusing instead on chest compressions. It’s designed to be easy for anyone to learn and can be a life-saving measure in the first critical minutes before emergency crews arrive.

“Empowering individuals with simple training that can save the life of a loved one, colleague, or neighbor in the event of a cardiac arrest is so important,” said Fire Public Information Officer Craig Trojacek. “Minutes matter, and knowing what to do until trained first responders arrive on the scene can be the difference between life and death. I’m excited that we have the opportunity to teach this valuable skill here in Fort Worth with our friends at the Red Cross.”

According to medical research, Hands-Only CPR is just as effective as traditional CPR with rescue breaths in the short time before professionals take over.

Organizers hope this event will not only raise awareness but also encourage more people to act in emergencies.

For more information on CPR training and National EMS Week, click here or click here for the Red Cross of North Texas.