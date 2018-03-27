A Dallas man charged in the murder of an 81-year-old woman who is accused of robbing and attempting to kill two other older women used an alias according to Plano police.

Plano police say investigators looking to the cases found that Billy Chemirmir used the alias of Benjamin Koitaba while operating as a health care professional. Police want to know if someone recognized his picture but not his name and may have information that helps in the investigation.



The Dallas Police Department is reviewing 750 unattended death cases to see if there are any similarities. NBC 5 has learned similar reviews are also being conducted by several other North Texas police departments.

Chemirmir, 45, is charged with the capital murder of Lu "Kim" Harris, a woman who was found dead in her North Dallas home Tuesday.



Plano police said they identified Chemirmir as a suspect in the attack of a 91-year-old woman who was smothered and robbed of jewelry inside her Plano apartment on March 19. Plano police said they identified Chemirmir as a suspect from a license plate at the complex.



Following up on that lead, investigators were conducting surveillance on Chemirmir in Dallas on March 20 when they watched him throw a jewelry box in a trash bin. Police retrieved the box and noticed there as a name inside.

Officers tracked that name to Harris’ North Dallas home where investigating officers found her deceased.

Chemirmir was arrested on a capital murder warrant and booked into the Dallas County Jail where he is being held on $1 million bond. At the time of his arrest, he was also wanted for an attempted capital murder case in Frisco that took place in October 2017.



Plano police said Chemirmir has been employed in the past as a health care worker and they believe there may be more victims who may have known him under the alias Benjamin Koitaba.

Anyone with information is asked to call 972-941-5785.

It is not clear if Chemirmir has obtained an attorney.

