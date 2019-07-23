Police Meet With Central Dallas Residents, Discuss Crime and Solutions

People who live and work in Central Dallas are concerned about crime during the summer months in Dallas. On Tuesday, officers listened and tried to offer some solutions.

The Central Division of DPD includes Deep Ellum and the Central Business District.

Other issues brought up during the meeting were about loitering and a teen curfew. The question about the dwindling number of officers in Dallas also came up - it's a question that doesn't have a simple answer.

"We have to be real exact about where we put our resources. And Deep Ellum is a big entertainment hub. So they do have a lot of officers. Sometimes 20 to 30 officers on Friday and Saturday evenings. That is quite a drain on main resources," said Deputy Chief Thomas Castro of the Dallas Police Department.

Phillip Honore of the Deep Ellum Foundation said the organization understands what the department is up against.

"We will do everything that we can to do more with less. We also do that with our public safety programs so we understand what's happening as far as recruiting on the police department and they're trying to do the best they can," said Honore.

Deputy Chief Castro said starting this weekend, there will be stricter curfew enforcement in Central Dallas.

Beyond midnight, teens under 17 will get two warnings, then a citation for violations.