A police chase that ended in a shooting has partially closed westbound Interstate 635 in Garland, according to our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

According to the Morning News, Mesquite police received a call regarding a suspicious person in Mesquite, but the person fled in a vehicle when police arrived in the 2600 block of Towne Center Drive.

The vehicle flipped on I-635 near Jupiter Road in an crash that apparently involved a police car.

The Morning News also reported a shooting near the 12000 block of Self Plaza Drive in Lake Highlands. There is a large police presence at Capps Van and Truck Rental, on the south side of I-635 at Garland Avenue.

On I-635, the far left lane and the HOV lane are getting by.

The slowdown is between Garland Avenue and Jupiter Road.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.