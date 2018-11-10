Police Identify Teen Who Died Following Fight in Dallas

The family of a Garland teen who died following a fight says he was targeted because of his sexuality.

Dallas police have not said whether they are looking at the incident as a hate crime.

They are investigating it as a homicide and asked any witnesses to come forward.

Police identified 19-year-old DeMarcus Miller as the victim Friday. He graduated from Garland High School in 2017.

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Arrives in NYC

The 72-foot-tall Norway Spruce will be on display starting Nov. 28 for the 2018 holiday season (Published Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018)

His family said he was openly gay and that is why they believe he was attacked last week.

On Nov. 2 at around 9:30 p.m., police found Miller laying on the sidewalk, unconscious, in front of the McDonald's on Lamar Street in Downtown Dallas.

Police said he fell and hit his head on the concrete after being punched by another man described as an African American male.

Miller was taken to a hospital where he died.

His family said they were planning his funeral and will not rest until the suspect is caught.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dallas police detective Christopher Walton at 214-671-3632 or via email at christopher.walton@dallascithall.com. Refer to case No. 239225-2018.

Crimestoppers is offering a $5,000 reward.