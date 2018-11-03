Police are searching for answers after a man was killed after a violent assault in Dallas Friday night.

At 9:26 p.m., officers were called to a major disturbance at the McDonald’s restaurant located at 407 N. Lamar Street.

They arrived to find an unconscious black male lying on the sidewalk.

Police determined that an unknown suspect had punched the victim in the head and then the victim hit his head against the pavement.

He was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The suspect who punched the victim is described as a black male. Police are asking anyone who may have information regarding this assault to contact Detective Christopher Walton at 214-671-3632 or email him at Christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com.

You can also leave anonymous tips with Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477).