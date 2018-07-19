Plano police are searching for a 28-year-old woman who drove her car off the freeway.

Elizabeth Michelle Davis, or "Libby", went missing yesterday evening. Her car was found near the Preston Road exit of the George Bush Tollway.

She veered off the freeway and headed into a wooded area of small trees, according to the husband.

Police assisted Department of Public Safety officials with a K9 unit last night, but were unable to locate her.

Her husband said she did not appear to suffer any injuries; she left the car without her cell phone, purse or identification.

He said she is suffering from depression.

You can find contact information on the Plano police department's website if you have any relevant information to share.

