Students and parents in Keller were alerted after a person attempted to abduct a student who walk walking home Wednesday afternoon, Keller ISD district officials said.

In an email to parents, the district said a Hillwood Middle School student was walking home about 4:15 p.m. along Parkwood Hill Boulevard when a man in a car approached. The man told the student that he was sent by the student's mother to pick the student up, the email said.

Not recognizing the man, the student refused to get into the car, then the man attempted to grab the student before the student ran away. The car followed the student, but eventually stopped.

The incident was reported to Fort Worth police.

The email to parents also said:

At Keller ISD, student safety is our top priority, and as with any time we receive a report like this, we encourage parents to talk with your student about staying safe. Here are some useful tips you may want to discuss with your student:

Never talk to a stranger. If a stranger tries to talk to you, run away and find the nearest trusted adult. If the stranger attempts to follow you, continue running and yell, "Stranger Danger!"

Walk to and from school or bus stops in groups.

Never accept a ride without first getting permission from your parents.

Never take shortcuts; always stick to the route you have agreed upon with your parents, and stay on main roadways.

Never let people know if you are going home alone.

Have your parent help you make a list of safe places you can go for help along walking routes.

Never leave school with anyone without checking with school officials.

If you have questions or information regarding this specific incident, we encourage you reach out to the Fort Worth Police Department.