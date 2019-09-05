Police Say Fort Worth Girl's Kidnapping Story Was Fabricated

Fort Worth police say a story about the attempted abduction of a 13-year-old girl near Hillwood Middle School was fabricated.

Police did not reveal a lot of the details about how they arrived at that conclusion, but did say that investigators determined that the girl made up the story.

According to the child's original testimony, she was walking to meet her mother at about 4:15 p.m. in far north Fort Worth when a man pulled up along side her and asked her to get in the car. The girl told police she refused and that he then got out of his car and tried to push her into the vehicle.

The girl told police she resisted and ran away.

The girl's mother spoke with NBC 5 Thursday, before police determined the story to be fake, and said her daughter is holding up pretty well. She said the girl has taken karate classes and has always been told to watch out for "stranger danger."

After learning of the reported attempted abduction, Keller ISD urged parents to warn their kids to never talk to a stranger and to run away immediately. If students are being followed, they’re urged to yell: Stranger Danger! Students are also encouraged to walk in groups and stay on main roadways, according to a letter sent home to parents.