The owner of the Library Bar in downtown Fort Worth has been accused of sexually assaulting a female customer.

Israel Espiricueta, 41, of Austin, assaulted the woman while she was “unconscious or physically unable to resist,” according to a criminal complaint.

The alleged attack occurred on Dec. 23, 2017.

Espiricueta was arrested in Austin in late February and released on bond, according to jail records.

His attorney, Jeff Kearney, did not return a call seeking comment.

The Library, at the corner of 6th and Houston Street, is located just outside of Sundance Square.