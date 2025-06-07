We may soon no longer be pinching pennies as the U.S. Treasury Department moves to halt production of the one-cent copper coin.

So what do you do with the extra change? One longtime coin collector says you might want to pinch those pennies.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"I would keep every penny," said William Welsh, owner of Preacher Bill's Coins in Midland.

Welsh was he's spent years collecting and educating people on the hidden value of U.S. coins.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

He says his interest comes from the idea that some pennies may soon be worth far more than one cent.

And with the end in sight, Welsh says some coins are already in high demand.

"Already, just in the last couple of years, they've been over two cents each in value. So you immediately double, but copper will continue to go up in value," said Welsh. "And then now the rarities of the pennies, that's going to cause them to be more valuable."

The U.S. Treasury says there are more than 114 billion pennies in circulation.

Experts say when the penny disappears, purchases will be rounded up to a nickel.