A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for parts of North Texas until 9 p.m. and a portion of North Texas until 11 p.m.

Unsettled weather is on the horizon for North Texas, with the highest rain and storm chances arriving this evening.

A severe line of thunderstorms will move across North Texas into early Monday morning. NBC 5's Kevan Smith says damaging winds (80 mph+) are the main concern.

The Storm Prediction Center has the Dallas-Fort Worth area included in a level 4 risk for severe storms.

Very strong damaging winds are the main concern. Winds greater than 80 mph will be possible. Make sure you secure any loose outdoor items. Some storms could also contain large hail and a quick spin-up tornado will also be possible.

The storms will be moving quickly, so widespread flooding is not anticipated. However, some instances of flooding will still be possible, especially in construction zones and typical flooding problem spots.

This unsettled pattern will remain in place heading into next week, with daily rain and storm chances.

