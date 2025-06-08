A security guard for the Islamic Center of Frisco was stabbed during a prayer on Saturday night, according to a statement from the mosque's board of directors.

Frisco police confirmed that they responded to a stabbing call around 10:57 p.m. at 11137 Frisco St on Saturday. Police say witnesses provided descriptions of the suspect and officers took the suspect into custody.

In a statement to Facebook, the board of directors said the security guard, Omar Yaqoob, was performing "Isha Salah," one of the daily prayers Muslims engage in, when the suspect allegedly stabbed Yaqoob.

The statement details that the attacker was allegedly a Muslim man who regularly attended the mosque for the past several months.

After the incident, Yaqoob was transported to a local hospital and treated for his injuries. Mosque officials say he is now in stable condition and recovering at home.

On Sunday morning, mosque officials posted to Facebook that the center would be closed "until further notice," but in the new statement, they said the mosque will reopen Sunday afternoon and resume regular scheduling.

"We extend our sincere gratitude to the Frisco Police Department for their prompt and professional response, and have requested extra police presence for the next few days," mosque officials said.

Frisco police say the case is still under investigation but there is no suggestion of a hate crime.

