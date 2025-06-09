On Sunday Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to activate additional state emergency response resources as severe weather threatens the region.

The forecast is calling for damaging winds with the possibility of reaching greater than 80 mph will be possible. Some storms could also contain large hail and a quick spin-up tornado on Sunday evening into early Monday morning.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Gov. Abbott's office said with severe weather and flooding anticipated across the state for the next few days, they are prepping for the potential of damage.

"Texas stands ready to deploy all necessary resources to support Texans as severe weather moves across our state that has potential to bring flash flooding and heavy rain,” said Governor Abbott in a statement. “Texans are urged to remain weather-aware, regularly check road conditions, and heed the guidance of state and local officials to ensure the safety of themselves and their loved ones. Regularly monitor roadways before traveling and check TexasFlood.org for flood information. Remember: Turn Around, Don't Drown.”

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The Red Cross said as parts of Texas brace for severe weather, they're reminding people who experience storm damage, fires or other emergencies to reach out in need. 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or www.redcross.org/northtexas.