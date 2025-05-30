What to Know -- Election Day is June 7, 2025 When is the runoff election? Saturday, June 7, is Election Day and polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. You can vote if you're in line by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Saturday, June 7, is Election Day and polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. You can vote if you're in line by 7 p.m. on Election Day. Who or what is on the ballot? More than two dozen runoffs from the May 3, 2025, election, where candidates didn't reach a minimum of 50% of the vote.

More than two dozen runoffs from the May 3, 2025, election, where candidates didn't reach a minimum of 50% of the vote. When can I vote early? Early voting is from May 27 through June 3.

Early voting is from May 27 through June 3. How can I vote by mail? The deadline to request a mail-in ballot was Tuesday, May 27. Mail-in ballots must be received or postmarked by 7 p.m., Saturday, June 7. More information on voting by mail in Texas is here.

Below is the voter's guide to the June 7, 2025, runoff election. In it, you will find key dates, how to check your voter registration status, how to find out where and when you can vote, and what you'll need to bring with you. There is also information below on the races that will be decided by North Texas voters, along with details on election-related topics, such as poll watchers and straight-ticket voting.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Runoff election races

Runoff races are being held on June 7 for contests in the May 3 election where candidates did not secure 50% of the vote. In those races, the top two candidates advance to a runoff. A list of those races is below.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Some races cross county lines but will only be listed below in their dominant county. Those races include Frisco City Council (Collin County, Denton County), Garland mayor (Collin County, Dallas County), Grand Prairie City Council (Dallas County, Tarrant County), and Lewisville City Council (Dallas County, Denton County)

Race titles will be clickable on election night. Results will be available after the polls close at 7 p.m. Early voting numbers are typically released first, shortly after 7 p.m., and then day-of ballots are counted and updated throughout the night.

Download our app or sign up for email alerts to ensure you see the updates first.

Collin County



Anna City Council Place 2

Allison Inesta

Nathan Bryan



Frisco City Council Place 2

Burt Thakur

Tammy Meinershagen



Frisco City Council Place 4

Jared Elad

Gopal Ponangi



McKinney Mayor

Bill Cox

Scott Sanford



McKinney City Council Place 1 At Large

Ernest Lynch

Jim Garrison

Dallas County



Dallas City Council Place 8

Erik Wilson

Lorie Blair



Dallas City Council Place 11

Bill Roth

Jeff Kitner



DeSoto City Council Place 3

Everett Jackson

Ken Waters



DeSoto City Council Place 5

Wil E. Adams, Jr

Debrah North



Garland Mayor

Dylan Hedrick

Deborah S. Morris



Grand Prairie City Council District 4

Marketta Nimo

John Lopez



Irving City Council Place 2 At Large

David Pfaff

Sergio Porres



Lewisville City Council Place 4

Lonnie E. Tipton

Joshua Chanin



Rowlett City Council Place 6

Pamela Bell

John P. Bowers III "Trey"

Denton County



Denton City Council District 3

Margie Ellis

Suzi Rumohr



Pilot Point City Council Place 6

Steven Birkelbach

Andrew Ambrosio

Tarrant County



Forest Hill City Council Place 5

Brigette Mathis

Keith R. Smith



Fort Worth City Council District 6

Daryl R. Davis, II

Mia Hall



Kennedale City Council Place 3

Kenneth Michels

Amanda Hollins



Mansfield City Council Place 5

Melisa Perez

Todd Simmons

Check voter registration status

The last day to register to vote in Texas in the May 3 election was Thursday, April 3. You can check your voter status at VoteTexas.gov. You cannot vote in this election if you have not registered. However, you can still register to vote in future elections by printing out an application online and then mailing it to your county election office. The next election is Nov. 4, 2025. Also, Texans can now register to vote online, but only when they renew or update their driver's license.

Where do I vote?

Voters in more than a dozen North Texas counties are approved to use the Countywide Polling Place Program for the May 3 uniform election, meaning voters can vote at any polling location they like in their home county -- the county they are registered in. Those CPPP-approved counties are Collin, Comanche, Dallas, Ellis, Erath, Grayson, Henderson, Hood, Hopkins, Kaufman, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Parker and Tarrant.

Voters in all other North Texas counties, including Denton, must vote at their designated precinct on Election Day. Find your voting location on your county's election webpage. See a statewide list of all approved CPPP counties here.

Wait times at voting sites may be posted on the county election websites in larger counties, allowing voters to head to polling places with shorter lines.

What do I need to vote?

You must present one of the following forms of photo ID when voting in person:

Texas driver's license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate (EIC) issued by DPS

Texas personal identification card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

A United States Military Identification card containing the person’s photograph

A United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

A United States Passport (book or card)

Texas county election websites

Voting precinct locations can be found on county election pages here: Anderson, Bosque, Comanche, Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Delta, Denton, Ellis, Erath, Fannin, Freestone, Hamilton, Henderson, Hill, Hood, Hopkins, Hunt, Jack, Johnson, Kaufman, Lamar, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rains, Red River, Rockwall, Somervell, Tarrant, Van Zandt, Wise.

Mail-in/absentee ballots

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) dramatically reduced the number of locations across the state that can accept a handed-in absentee ballot to ensure that poll watchers (scroll down for more on poll watchers) had adequate access to each location. Beginning in October 2020, mail ballots delivered in person by eligible voters can only be delivered to one location in each Texas county — each county's early voting clerk designates that location. You may only hand-deliver your envelope; you may not deliver a ballot for another individual, and you must bring ID.

To qualify for a mail-in ballot in Texas, voters must be away from their county of residence on Election Day and during the early voting period, sick or disabled, confined in jail but otherwise eligible to vote, or 65 years old or older. Absentee voters must also include their Texas driver's license number, Texas DPS-issued ICN or ECN, or the last four digits of their Social Security number, whichever matches their voter record, or a statement that they have not been issued any of those forms of ID.

The last day to apply for an Absentee Ballot was Tuesday, May 27 (received, not postmarked). Absentee ballots may be submitted in person at any time as long as they are received by 7 p.m. on Election Day or the next business day at 5 p.m. if the carrier envelope is postmarked by 7 p.m. at the location of the election on Election Day.

In Tarrant County , absentee ballots can be dropped off in person at the Tarrant County Elections Administration office at 2700 Premier Street during regular business hours. The ballot may also be hand-delivered on Election Day between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Voters delivering a ballot on Election Day must bring ID and they can only hand-deliver their ballot. They are not allowed to deliver ballots for others. Ballots may also be delivered to the clerk via a common or contract carrier. Read more on the Tarrant County website.

, absentee ballots can be dropped off in person at the Tarrant County Elections Administration office at 2700 Premier Street during regular business hours. The ballot may also be hand-delivered on Election Day between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Voters delivering a ballot on Election Day must bring ID and they can only hand-deliver their ballot. They are not allowed to deliver ballots for others. Ballots may also be delivered to the clerk via a common or contract carrier. Read more on the Tarrant County website. In Dallas County , absentee ballots can be dropped off at the Early Voting Clerk's Office at 1520 Round Table Drive. A full schedule, with extended hours, is available on DallasCountyVotes.org. Voters delivering a ballot on Election Day must bring ID and they can only hand-deliver their ballot. They are not allowed to deliver ballots for others. Ballots may also be delivered to the clerk via a common or contract carrier.

, absentee ballots can be dropped off at the Early Voting Clerk's Office at 1520 Round Table Drive. A full schedule, with extended hours, is available on DallasCountyVotes.org. Voters delivering a ballot on Election Day must bring ID and they can only hand-deliver their ballot. They are not allowed to deliver ballots for others. Ballots may also be delivered to the clerk via a common or contract carrier. In Denton County , absentee ballots can be dropped off at the Early Voting Clerk's Office at 701 Kimberly Drive. Ballots may be hand-delivered during regular business hours. You may only hand-deliver your own envelope and not for another individual and you must bring ID. Ballots may also be delivered to the clerk via a common or contract carrier. Read more on the Denton County website.

, absentee ballots can be dropped off at the Early Voting Clerk's Office at 701 Kimberly Drive. Ballots may be hand-delivered during regular business hours. You may only hand-deliver your own envelope and not for another individual and you must bring ID. Ballots may also be delivered to the clerk via a common or contract carrier. Read more on the Denton County website. In Collin County, absentee ballots can be dropped off at the Elections Department at 2010 Redbud Boulevard, Suite 102, during regular business hours. More information can be found on the Collin County website. You may only hand-deliver your own envelope and not for another individual, and you must bring ID. Ballots may also be delivered to the clerk via a common or contract carrier.

How do I check to see if my mail-in ballot has been received?

If you want to verify whether your mail-in or in-person ballot has been received, you can track it on the Texas Secretary of State website. Ballots mailed in may take a few days to appear on the website.

No straight-ticket voting in Texas

Most states don't offer straight-ticket voting. Texas did for decades, but Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed a law removing the option in 2020. That measure was pushed through by a GOP-controlled Legislature that argued the change would encourage voters to cast better-informed ballots on Election Day.

Democrats challenged the change in court in March 2020, citing long Super Tuesday lines in Houston, where some voters waited more than an hour to vote. They claimed the law around straight-ticket voting disproportionately hurt Black and Latino voters in big urban counties, where longer ballots mean increased wait times.

What is a poll watcher in Texas?

A poll watcher is a person appointed to observe the conduct of an election on behalf of a candidate, political party or the proponents or opponents of a particular measure. Their role in an election is established by Chapter 33 of the Texas Election Code and they must adhere to specific rules at polling locations.

The primary duty of a watcher is to observe the conduct of the election at the location where the watcher has been appointed. A watcher may point out to an election judge or clerk any observed irregularity or violation of the Texas Election Code. However, if the clerk refers the watcher to the judge, the watcher may not discuss the matter further with the clerk unless the presiding judge invites the discussion.

A poll watcher must have a certificate of appointment that includes their name, address, information on who appointed them and the precinct in which they are permitted to serve.

Poll watchers cannot be current candidates or elected officials.

Poll watchers are not allowed to engage or talk to voters in any manner about the election.

No more than two poll watchers may be at any particular polling place at any given time.

Poll watchers cannot talk with an election officer regarding the election except to call attention to an irregularity or violation.

The watcher cannot reveal information about voters or the votes before the polls close or face possible criminal charges.

A poll watcher can witness the installation of voting equipment and observe the securing of equipment before the election.

A poll watcher can observe any activity conducted at the location and sit or stand conveniently near the election officials to observe the election activities, but they are not allowed to go into voting booths with voters while they are marking their ballot.

Poll watchers are permitted to observe assistance given to voters by election officials and to inspect the ballot before it's deposited in the ballot box to determine if it was prepared in accordance with the voter's wishes.

Poll watchers are permitted to inspect the returns and other records prepared by election officials. They are also allowed to observe the tallying and counting of votes to verify that they are tallied and read correctly.

Poll watchers may also be on the lookout for illegal activities, including but not limited to, electioneering, loitering, voters attempting to vote without identification, others attempting to coerce or bribe voters.

The Texas Poll Watchers Guide can be found in this document from the Texas Secretary of State.