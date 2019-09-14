One Dead After House Fire in Sansom Park

One person is dead and three others are hurt after a house fire in Sansom Park.

The fire started just after 9 a.m Saturday in the 5300 block of Calloway Street.

Investigators say four people were inside the home at the time of the fire. A woman, identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner as 35-year-old Roxanne Flores, later died at the hospital. Two other people remain in critical condition. The fourth is expected to be okay.

Neighbors tell NBC 5 that a family lived in the home, and Flores was a mother, but so far no other information about the victims has been released.

The Sansom Park fire chief plans to release more information about the fire later tonight.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what started the fire.