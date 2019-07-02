North Texas Teen Mows American Flag Image Into Yard

A North Texas teenager braved the brutal summer heat to honor a friend in a very patriotic way. (Published 15 minutes ago)

A North Texas teenager braved the brutal summer heat to honor a friend in a very patriotic way.

Cameron James, 17, said one of his friends was killed while on duty for the Army last week in Arizona.

To pay tribute to him, James mowed an image of the American flag into his front yard in Haslet Monday.

"Our mower has different settings, so I just changed the settings so the grass would be different lengths for the stripes," said James.

He used a weed eater to make the 50 stars in the top left corner of the flag.

It took him about four hours to do it.

"It was a lot of work," James said. "But it was worth it."

James said he also did it show his patriotism for the 4th of July holiday.