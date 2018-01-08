Sunday night at the 75th Golden Globes Awards turned out to be one of the best ever for North Texan Kelly Clarkson.

First, the pop star from Burleson met her idol - multi-award winning actress Meryl Streep, on the red carpet.

The night before the awards, Clarkson post a video on social media about her obsession with Streep and that she really wanted to meet her at the Golden Globes.

Well, her dream came true!



And as if that wasn't enough excitement for Clarkson, she then met Steve Carell - the very man who yelled out her name during one of funniest moments in the movie "The 40-Year-Old Virgin".



Carell's character was having his chest at a salon and it hurt so badly that he screamed "Nooooooo, KELLY CLARKSON!!"



The movie came out in 2005. But, believe it or not, Carell and Clarkson had never met before.



Until now.



Nearly 13 years later, the pair met at the Golden Globes Sunday evening.



And apparently, both of them were excited about it.



