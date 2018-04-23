New Recommendations For Woman's Fourth Trimester Care

In a push to save the lives of new moms, the American College of OB-GYNs has just released new care recommendations for what's called the fourth trimester, the 12 weeks after a woman has given birth. (Published 49 minutes ago)

New Push to Save Lives of New Moms

There's a new push that could saves the lives of new moms.







The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists released recommendations to reinforce the important of the fourth trimester, the 12 weeks after a woman has given birth.



The ACOG says the opinion is needed "given the urgent need to reduce severe maternal morbidity and mortality."



The weeks following birth are a critical period for a woman and her infant, setting the stage for long-term health and well-being.



During this time, a woman is adapting to multiple physical, social and psychological changes.



Previously, ACOG recommended a postpartum visit within the first six weeks after birth.



Now it recommends that postpartum care should be an ongoing process and that all women have contact with their ob-gyns or other obstetric care providers within the first three weeks postpartum.



Dr. Wendy Parnell, an OB/GYN at Medical City Dallas said the first three weeks after birth can be pivotal for women.



"Seeing it as a continuation as your pregnancy is going to help moms recognize that, 'ok I've gotten the baby out. The baby is here, but I'm not done. There are things that need to be addressed and things that need to followed," she said.



You can read more on the recommendations here.

