NBC 5 Wins Three Edward R. Murrow Awards

NBC 5 earned three regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Investigative Reporting, Excellence in Sound and Sports Reporting in the Region 6 (Oklahoma and Texas) large market television category from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).

NBC 5 Investigates, led by NBC 5 Senior Investigative Reporter Scott Friedman, has won a regional Edward R. Murrow Award for third consecutive year. This award recognized its work on a multi-year investigation that uncovered the scandal at Dallas County Schools. NBC 5 Investigates also won a national Edward R. Murrow Award for its efforts to uncover serious financial mismanagement and safety problems inside DCS.

"We are grateful the RTDNA continues to recognize the NBC 5 team year after year, with multiple Edward R. Murrow awards,'” said Tom Ehlmann, NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 President and General Manager. "Our news team is dedicated to conducting quality journalism that our viewers can depend on and that makes a positive impact in our communities.”

The prestigious honors include:

Investigative Reporting: "Dishonor at Dallas City Hall” NBC 5's unrelenting investigation has continued to uncover corruption stemming from the DCS scandal, following the trail all the way to Dallas City Hall. The investigation revealed the city's second highest ranking elected official, Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway, received money from a man at the center of the DCS scandal. Caraway ultimately resigned and pleaded guilty to federal charges admitting he took bribes. The FBI credited NBC5's reporting for sparking the criminal probe. In all, five people have pleaded guilty to federal charges in the ongoing federal investigation.

Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway Pleads Guilty

Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway, the second most powerful official at city hall, is headed to federal prison after admitting to receiving nearly $500,000 in bribes and kickbacks tied to the Dallas County Schools scandal. (Published Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018)

Excellence in Sound: "Keller Kindness" NBC 5 reporter Kristin Dickerson and photographer Noah Bullard's detailed audio work brought to life the story of local high school student Drew Bell who is living with Spina Bifida. Bell achieved his dream of playing in the Keller High School marching band thanks to the help of his classmate Kailey Summons who volunteered to push his wheelchair.

Friendship Started With Act of Kindness on Keller Marching Band

For the first time ever, the Keller High School Marching band will be in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and they'll be the only high school from Texas performing. We meet two of the students going, their friendship started with an act of service. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018)

Sports Reporting: "Brothers in the Backfield” NBC 5's sports reporter and anchor Pat Doney and photographer Noah Bullard worked as a team to share the story of close-nit brothers who play quarterback and running back on Birdville High School's football team. In a touching twist, one brother is the third adopted child in a caring family of eight.

Birdville Football Players Share Backfield, Brotherhood

Birdville High School quarterback Stone Earle and running back Laderrious Mixon share a backfield, but they also share a home. When the boys were in seventh grade, Earle's family took Mixon in, and the pair have been close ever since. (Published Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018)

The regional Edward R. Murrow Awards are presented annually by the RTDNA, the world's largest professional organization devoted exclusively to electronic journalism, and now advance to the national round of the competition, with winners to be announced in June 2019.