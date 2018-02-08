Memorial Grows for Fallen Richardson Police Officer

A memorial to the Richardson police officer killed while on duty Wednesday night continues to grow outside police headquarters. (Published Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018)

A memorial to fallen Richardson police Officer David Sherrard continues to grow outside police headquarters.

On Thursday, a steady stream of civilians and fellow officers stopped at Sherrard's police cruiser to leave flowers, balloons and letters of support to the department and Sherrard's family in his memory.

Sherrard died after he was shot while on duty Wednesday at a Richardson apartment complex when responding to a disturbance.

"It just felt really close to home and emotional and very sad," said Stephen White.

14-Year Officer Killed Responding to Disturbance: Richardson Chief

Richardson Chief of Police Jimmy Spivey holds a news conference Feb. 8, 2018, regarding the fatal shooting of 14-year police officer David Sherrard. (Published Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018)

With two boys at home, White says his thoughts went to the wife and two daughters Sherrard left behind.

"I envision him going off to work yesterday and kissing his wife and not coming home. That's sad," White said.

Sherrard's wife Nicole posted to Facebook Thursday morning, saying they've been overwhelmed with support:

Video Police Procession Escorts Body of Fallen Richardson Officer

"I still can't believe this is real!!! He seriously was the greatest man in this earth!!! He loved me more than I ever deserved and I'm broken!! I close my eyes and all I see is his smiling face and it's like a movie with just flashes of memories over 20 years!! I was blessed to be his first girlfriend and his only true love and he loved me and our daughters so much! Please pray for us!! I’m overwhelmed with texts and messages and FB comments. He was a very loved man by so many."

Several community members said they came for Sherrard's brothers and sisters in blue as well, leaving flowers on Sherrard's cruiser for the officers who watched from office windows.

"We've got them. We're lifting them up in our prayers. Anything that they need from us, we're happy to do that for them. They do a lot for us, and people forget that, so we just want to help them out as well," said Jackie Bressie.

Sherrard's daughters attend school in the Wylie Independent School District. District leaders say they are asking everyone to wear blue Monday in the officer's memory.

HOW TO HELP: Guns and Hoses, an organization that provides financial support for families of fallen officers, has started a beneficiary fund for the Sherrard family.