McKinney Avenue and Cole Avenue to Become Two-Way Streets Again

The goal is to slow traffic, improve access to businesses, and make one of Dallas' most walkable neighborhoods even more pedestrian friendly. (Published 6 minutes ago)

Getting in and out of Uptown Dallas is a two-way street, on two different streets -- but that will change.

The design phase will start this year for a project to turn McKinney Avenue and Cole back into two-way streets, as they were in the 1970s.

"So it was designed to be able to speed up traffic to get into the downtown area," explained Noelle LeVeaux, Interim President and Executive Director of Uptown Dallas Inc., which is spearheading the move to 2-way streets. "And so that's exactly what happens and so it does make it more dangerous for pedestrians."

Voters approved a bond package last year that will get the wheels turning back to the future, making them both two-way streets again. The goal is to slow traffic, improve access to businesses, and make one of Dallas' most walkable neighborhoods even more pedestrian friendly.

Some area business owners and managers didn't want to go on camera, but told NBC 5 they had concerns about the unknown cost to their businesses from the planned improvements .

"We had our driveway shut down for two days because they were working on piping," explained Ariel Horvath, a bartender at Uptown Pub. "It killed our business."

Horvath said if improvements can be made without impacting business, she's for it "but I'm skeptical" she added.

The project is expected to take about three years.