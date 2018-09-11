The man who led Fort Worth police on a chase that ended in a deadly crash in the Stockyards will face a murder charge, according to Tarrant County Jail records.

Luis Young III fled police in a stolen white pickup on Sept. 6, Fort Worth police said. The pursuit went through the Fort Worth Stockyards, where the vehicle Young was driving hit three to four vehicles at the intersection of Main Street and East Exchange Avenue.

The crash killed one of the drivers, identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner as 58-year Guadencia Meza, of Fort Worth.

The murder charge was a later addition to the initial charges Young faced. Initially, Fort Worth police charged him with evading arrest detention causing death and theft of property, $2,500-$30,000 auto.

The theft charge is still listed, while one count of burglary has also been added.

Police said two witnesses told them after the crash that Young was driving around 100 mph and was pursued by three marked patrol cars.

After the chase, Fort Worth police said they were in the process of reviewing their pursuit policy.