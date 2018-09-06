Fatal Police Chase in Fort Worth Under Review

Fort Worth Police say among the things investigators will be reviewing after Thursday’s police chase through the Stockyards will be if department pursuit policy was followed. (Published 48 minutes ago)

"We do have a pursuit policy and that's what's going to be looked into as part of the investigation, that happens with any pursuit, if we have a pursuit that goes just two blocks and they bail we would be doing the same investigation that we are doing right now," Fort Worth Police spokesman Sgt. Chris Britt said.

Department sources told NBC 5 that the department's current policy requires a suspect be a "felony level" suspect for officers to chase.

NBC 5 put in a public records request for the policy, but a department spokesperson said it would likely be heavily redacted, citing a need to protect police tactics from known by criminals.

Fort Worth police said at the time of Thursday's crash, they were already in the process of revising their pursuit policy to make it more strict.