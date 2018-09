One person died and four people were injured in a crash Thursday morning in the Fort Worth stockyards, police said. (Published 31 minutes ago)

One person died and four people were injured in a crash Thursday morning in the Fort Worth stockyards, police said.

It happened about 11:30 a.m. after police were trying to stop the male driver who they suspected of burglary, police said. The man failed to yield and hit three to four vehicles at the intersection of Main Street and E. Exchange Avenue, police said.