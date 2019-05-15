A man who claimed he acted in self-defense when he fatally shot his neighbor in late March faces an aggravated assault charge for reportedly shooting his girlfriend in the shoulder Friday, police say.

Fort Worth police arrested Mark Jabben Friday around 12:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Sycamore Drive -- near the intersection of Interstate Loop 820 and John T. White Road -- after they entered a residence and found a woman with a gunshot wound to her left shoulder in a bedroom, police said.

Police said Jabben told them the shooting was an accident, but officers said they also noticed two knots and blood on the woman's head. The woman told an officer Jabben pointed the gun to her back, police said.

MedStar transported the woman to JPS Hospital in Fort Worth, while Jabben was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a family member.

Jabben was under scrutiny less than two months ago for the deadly shooting of his neighbor, 57-year-old Kevin Battle.

In that incident, which happened March 25, Jabben claimed self-defense, police said. Police said physical evidence supported the self-defense claim and referred the case to the grand jury who has not yet heard the case.

Meanwhile, Battle's family asked for an explanation as to why Jabben was not arrested in the slaying.