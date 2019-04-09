Family of Man Shot, Killed by Neighbor Demand an Arrest

The family of a Fort Worth man shot to death last week is asking police to explain why the suspect was never arrested, Monday, April 1, 2019.

The family of a man killed in Fort Worth last month was joined by activists Tuesday demanding police arrest the neighbor who shot him.

They marched from City Hall to the old Tarrant County Courthouse over the lunch hour Tuesday.

Kevin Battle, 57, was shot to death on his front porch March 25. His neighbor did it, but told police he acted in self-defense. Police said physical evidence supports his claim.

The victim's family said police haven’t released any details.

"He was my friend, my best friend," said Battle's fiancé, Talydia Adams. "He took everything from me and he left me empty, a void in my heart."

The group is also calling for a boycott of this weekend's Fort Worth Main Street Arts Festival.

In a statement Tuesday, police said they respect the family's right to protest but that the case has been turned over to prosecutors and will be presented to a grand jury for possible charges.

NBC 5 has not released the name of the neighbor because he has not been arrested or charged with any crime.